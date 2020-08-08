Golden Knights to play Blackhawks to open NHL playoffs

The Golden Knights won two of three regular-season games against the Blackhawks, who are led by former Hart Trophy winner Patrick Kane and center Jonathan Toews.

The Golden Knights’ reward for earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference: Facing the No. 12 Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the NHL playoffs in Edmonton, Alberta.

Chicago (32-30-8) had the second-worst points percentage among the teams that returned to play and was last in the Central Division when the NHL season paused because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Blackhawks even shipped out players at the trade deadline, sending defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Calgary and goaltender Robin Lehner to the Knights (39-24-8).

Still, Chicago rallied during the restart to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in four games in the Oilers’ building. It’s a team that has top-end talent and playoff experience. It just doesn’t have nearly the same depth as the Knights.

The Blackhawks are led by players who should be familiar to fans. Former Hart Trophy winner Patrick Kane had another impressive season with 33 goals and 84 points in 70 games. Center Jonathan Toews had 60 points in the regular season and continued to cement his reputation as a playoff performer with seven points against the Oilers.

Veteran defenseman Duncan Keith also showed he still has life in his legs by recording four assists vs. Edmonton while averaging 25:36 of ice time. All three are holdovers from Chicago’s Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Goaltender Corey Crawford, who won Cups in 2013 and 2015, also was solid against the Oilers despite missing the start of training camp because of a positive COVID-19 test. He had an .891 save percentage for the series, but he stopped 33 of 35 shots in the decisive Game 4.

The Blackhawks’ veteran core has been supplemented with young talent, too. Left wing Dominik Kubalik is a Calder Trophy finalist after scoring 30 goals in the regular season, and he added three more against Edmonton. Forwards Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Strome and 2019 No. 3 overall pick Kirby Dach also can cause headaches.

The rest of Chicago’s roster isn’t inspiring. The team finished 18th in offense, 16th in defense, 28th on the power play and ninth on the penalty kill. The Knights put up better marks in all categories except the PK.

The Knights won two of three regular-season games against the Blackhawks. The first game, on Oct. 22 at United Center, featured a memorable comeback for Vegas, as defenseman Nick Holden scored with 1:33 to play to tie the score 1-1. The Knights then won in a shootout.

The Blackhawks’ win also was notable because the game featured a penalty shot by each team. Both were saved, and Chicago won 5-3 on Nov. 13 at T-Mobile Arena.

The teams have a fair amount of connective tissue. Lehner is the most notable example. He signed a one-year deal with the Blackhawks in the offseason with dreams of getting a long-term contract, but was traded at the deadline. He said upon arriving in Las Vegas that he wasn’t happy with how things played out.

Former Knights backup goaltender Malcolm Subban went to Chicago in the trade. Former Knights forward Ryan Carpenter signed a three-year deal with the team in the offseason.

Knights defenseman Alec Martinez has a history with Chicago, too. He ended the Blackhawks’ season in 2014 by scoring in overtime of Game 7 of the Western Conference Final when he played for the Los Angeles Kings.

