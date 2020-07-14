Golden Knights to play lone exhibition game against Coyotes

The Knights will play their lone exhibition game before the postseason starts at 7 p.m. July 30 against the Arizona Coyotes, the NHL announced Tuesday.

Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) moves the puck around Arizona Coyotes' Derek Stepan (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The league also said the Knights’ first round-robin game against the Dallas Stars will begin at 3:30 p.m. August 3. Start times for the Knights’ other two round-robin games against the St. Louis Blues (Aug. 6) and Colorado Avalanche (Aug. 8) have yet to be determined.