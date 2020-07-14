Golden Knights to play lone exhibition game against Coyotes
The Knights will play their lone exhibition game before the postseason starts at 7 p.m. July 30 against the Arizona Coyotes, the NHL announced Tuesday.
The league also said the Knights’ first round-robin game against the Dallas Stars will begin at 3:30 p.m. August 3. Start times for the Knights’ other two round-robin games against the St. Louis Blues (Aug. 6) and Colorado Avalanche (Aug. 8) have yet to be determined.