109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Golden Knights

Golden Knights to play lone exhibition game against Coyotes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2020 - 4:56 pm
 

The Knights will play their lone exhibition game before the postseason starts at 7 p.m. July 30 against the Arizona Coyotes, the NHL announced Tuesday.

The league also said the Knights’ first round-robin game against the Dallas Stars will begin at 3:30 p.m. August 3. Start times for the Knights’ other two round-robin games against the St. Louis Blues (Aug. 6) and Colorado Avalanche (Aug. 8) have yet to be determined.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas casino operators take steps to match visitor demand
Las Vegas casino operators take steps to match visitor demand
2
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
Russell Westbrook partied at Wynn before COVID diagnosis
3
Ex-MGM CEO Jim Murren lists mansion for $10.5M
Ex-MGM CEO Jim Murren lists mansion for $10.5M
4
Boyd Gaming lays off at least 25% of workers
Boyd Gaming lays off at least 25% of workers
5
School district behind controversial funding bill
School district behind controversial funding bill
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST