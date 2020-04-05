Golden Knights to provide meals to local health care workers

The Golden Knights will donate meals to doctors, nurses and employees at local hospitals who are working during the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced Sunday.

The Golden Knights will donate meals to doctors, nurses and employees at local hospitals who are working during the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced Sunday.

More than 7,500 meals will be provided through the initiative made possible by donations from the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and select players and staff.

“Medical professionals throughout Las Vegas are battling this virus on the frontlines in an effort to keep our families and community safe. They are true examples of what it means to be a Knight,” Vegas Golden Knights Foundation president Kim Frank said in a statement. “We’re proud to show our support for those working in health care across the Las Vegas Valley by providing thousands of meals over the coming weeks.”

Starting Monday, the Knights will provide 300 meals a day, five days a week, to preselected partner local hospitals for the next five weeks. All meals will be made by local chefs from MacKenzie River Pizza, located inside City National Arena.

Among those who made donations were forward William Karlsson, defenseman Jon Merrill and defenseman Deryk Engelland.

