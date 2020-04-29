Golden Knights to re-air wins from first month of inaugural season

The Golden Knights are going to continue showing hockey reruns while the NHL remains paused due to the coronavirus.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5), center, speaks during a ceremony honoring victims and first responders of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting before the start of an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jajuarezphoto

The Golden Knights are going to continue showing hockey reruns while the NHL remains paused due to the coronavirus.

AT&T SportsNet will continue showing games as part of their VGK Classic Re-Airs until May 6. The updated schedule will begin on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s game will be the team’s first regular-season game in franchise history, where the Knights defeated the Dallas Stars, 2-1. The eight games will include all of the Golden Knights victories from their first month during the inaugural season, including the team’s first game at T-Mobile Arena.

Games can be viewed on AT&T SportsNet in Las Vegas and will be available on DIRECTV channel 684, DISH channel 414, Cox channels 313 (SD) and 1313 (HD) and CenturyLink channels 760 (SD) and 1760 (HD).

VGK Classic Re-Airs Schedule on AT&T SportsNet

(All Times 7 p.m. PT; Original Air Date in Parentheses)

— Wednesday – Knights at Dallas Stars (Oct. 6, 2017)

— Thursday – Knights at Arizona Coyotes (Oct. 7, 2017)

— Friday- Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes (Oct. 10, 2017)

— Saturday – Knights vs. Boston Bruins (Oct. 15, 2017)

— Sunday – Vegas Golden Knights vs. Buffalo Sabres (Oct. 17, 2017)

— May 4 – Knights vs. St. Louis Blues (Oct. 21, 2017)

— May 5 – Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks (Oct. 24, 2017)

— May 6 – Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche (Oct. 27, 2017)

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.