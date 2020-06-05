96°F
Golden Knights to return to City National Arena Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2020 - 9:55 am
 

The Golden Knights plan on welcoming players back to the ice Monday.

The team intends to allow players into City National Arena the first day small group workouts are permitted at team facilities under Phase Two of the NHL’s return-to-play plan, according to a spokesperson.

Phase Two guidelines say workouts are voluntary and are limited to up to six players at a time, plus a limited number of staff. Coaches and hockey operations personnel are allowed to observe but not participate in any on-ice skates.

City National Arena will be closed to the public during Phase Two.

The NHL plans to move on to Phase Three (mandatory training camps) in early July and Phase Four (games at two hub cities) weeks after that.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

