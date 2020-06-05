Golden Knights to return to City National Arena Monday

The Golden Knights intend to welcome players to City National Arena on Monday, the first day small group workouts are allowed under the NHL’s Phase Two guidelines.

Vegas Golden Knights players following a team scrimmage at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights plan on welcoming players back to the ice Monday.

The team intends to allow players into City National Arena the first day small group workouts are permitted at team facilities under Phase Two of the NHL’s return-to-play plan, according to a spokesperson.

Phase Two guidelines say workouts are voluntary and are limited to up to six players at a time, plus a limited number of staff. Coaches and hockey operations personnel are allowed to observe but not participate in any on-ice skates.

City National Arena will be closed to the public during Phase Two.

The NHL plans to move on to Phase Three (mandatory training camps) in early July and Phase Four (games at two hub cities) weeks after that.

