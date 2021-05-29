88°F
Golden Knights to return to full capacity at T-Mobile Arena

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2021 - 10:52 am
 
Golden Knights fans cheer for Vegas during Game 7 of the an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff ...
Golden Knights fans cheer for Vegas during Game 7 of the an NHL Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, May 28, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights will have full capacity at T-Mobile Arena starting with Game 3 of the West Division final playoff series, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Saturday.

The NHL has not yet announced the full schedule for the best-of-seven series against Colorado.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

