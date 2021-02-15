Golden Knights to submit plan for fans to return

If approved, the Golden Knights could have up to 20 percent capacity for games at T-Mobile Arena starting March 1.

Golden Knights fans watch the action from the Hyde Lounge space at T-Mobile Arena during an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights’ game against Colorado on Tuesday might be the last without fans at T-Mobile Arena.

A team spokesperson confirmed Monday that the organization will submit a plan to state and local authorities to have up to 20 percent capacity for Knights games starting next month.

A plan to allow fans to attend Silver Knights games at Orleans Arena also is expected to be delivered.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced last week that venues eligible for large gatherings can turn in their plans for events starting March 1, which will be capped at 20 percent of total fixed seating capacity.

The Knights are scheduled to host Minnesota on March 1 and 3 at T-Mobile Arena.

“If we have approval, we will provide details regarding ticket sales and entry requirements at that time,” the team spokesperson said.

T-Mobile Arena has a seating capacity of 17,500 for hockey, according to its website, meaning up to 3,500 could be allowed into the building for games with social distancing.

The Knights averaged 105.4 percent capacity for 37 home games last season, which ranked fifth in the league.

The capacity at Orleans Arena is listed at 7,773 for hockey, allowing for about 1,500 fans for the Silver Knights.

Several teams across the NHL have started to welcome back fans, with Arizona, Florida, Dallas, Nashville and St. Louis all playing home games in front of reduced crowds.

Columbus recently received approval from local officials to have 10 percent capacity, and the Blue Jackets are awaiting clearance from the Ohio Department of Health.

The three teams based in New York (Sabres, Islanders and Rangers) can admit up to 10 percent capacity starting Feb. 23, and Tampa Bay is expected to have fans in its arena after March 2.

Fleury recognized by league

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was named the NHL’s second star of the week Monday.

Fleury went 3-1 and posted a 1.51 goals against-average with one shutout in four starts. He turned away 100 of the 106 shots he faced, for a .943 save percentage.

The NHL Players’ Association honored Fleury as its player of the week.

Fleury opened the week with 19 stops in a 5-4 victory over Anaheim on Tuesday and was handed his first loss in a 1-0 decision despite 27 saves against Anaheim on Thursday.

He came back to make 24 saves in a 3-1 victory at San Jose on Saturday and capped the week by making 30 stops in a 1-0 win over Colorado for his 63rd career shutout, one behind Henrik Lundqvist for 16th place in NHL history.

Fleury, 36, owns a 7-1-0 record with a 1.38 goals-against average, .944 save percentage and two shutouts through eight appearances this season.

Columbus’ Cam Atkinson was the NHL first star, while Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust was named third star.

Roster moves

Forward Patrick Brown and goaltender Logan Thompson were assigned to the Silver Knights from the taxi squad.

Thompson is 3-0-0 with the Silver Knights to go with a 1.67 goals-against average and .940 save percentage.

Also, defenseman Dylan Coghlan was returned to the taxi squad from his emergency recall, according to CapFriendly.com.

Reading week

Members of the Golden Knights and Silver Knights organizations will participate in a virtual reading week at Clark County School District schools during the week of March 1.

Teachers can nominate their pre-K through fifth-grade class or school at https://www.nhl.com/goldenknights/community/reading-week. The nomination period closes Feb. 22.

