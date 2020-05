The Golden Knights will unveil the name and logo of their AHL franchise on Thursday.

The Golden Knights will unveil the name and logo of their American Hockey League team at 7 p.m. Thursday at KSNV-3.

The reveal will be part of a one-hour special. It will also be live-streamed via the team’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch platforms.

