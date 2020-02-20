Golden Knights to unveil third jersey this summer

Golden Knights majority owner Bill Foley said during an interview Wednesday on KSHP-AM that the club will unveil its third jersey this summer.

Charmaine Pennington, left, shops for Golden Knights jerseys on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at The Arsenal, in Las Vegas. "We're buying one for our son who's in the Air Force in North Carolina," said husband Tom Pennington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans will soon have another jersey they can wear.

Majority owner Bill Foley said during an interview Wednesday on KSHP-AM that the club will unveil its third jersey design this summer and will feature gold as the primary color. The first models are beginning to leak into the public.

“We auctioned off the first copy of the third jersey (Tuesday) night. It’s out there. Gold,” Foley told “Vegas Hockey Hotline” host Brian Blessing.

Foley added that the release of the third jersey was delayed by an issue with the supplier.

“It’s taken us that long to get it squared away with our supplier,” Foley said. “It should have been last fall but it wasn’t. So it’s really going to be next year’s deal.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.