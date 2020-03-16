Golden Knights’ top 5 games: Here’s No. 5 on the RJ’s list

With the NHL season suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Review-Journal will count down the Golden Knights’ top five games of the season, in our opinion:

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) scores on San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass reacts after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) receives a pink flamingo and skates with teammate defenseman Deryk Engelland following the third period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) receives a pink flamingo from teammate right wing Mark Stone (61) following the third period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) grapples with Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) late during the third period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes another stop in traffic versus the San Jose Sharks left wing Marcus Sorensen (20) during the third period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) backs into Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the third period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28, right) is punched in the face by Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) during the second period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) takes down San Jose Sharks center Dylan Gambrell (7) as teammate San Jose Sharks right wing Barclay Goodrow (23, above) attempts to drag him off during the second period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks players fight at the net after a near goal by Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) during the second period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9, right) celebrates his score on San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) with left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and defenseman Jon Merrill (15) during the second period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights' Cody Glass (9) moves the puck against San Jose Sharks' Brent Burns (88) during the third period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Cody Glass (9) skates with the puck around San Jose Sharks' Lukas Radil (52) during the third period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate their 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks in an NHL season-opening hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) shoots the puck past San Jose Sharks' Dalton Prout (5) during the third period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, left, and William Karlsson (71) celebrate a shorthanded goal against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, left, scores a shorthanded goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the third period of their NHL season-opening hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate after a goal by Mark Stone during the first period of their NHL season-opening hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone, right, celebrates his goal with Shea Theodore (27) during the first period of their NHL season-opening hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The game: Game No. 1, a 4-1 home win over the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 2

The background: It feels so long ago, but the hype for this game was unreal.

The Knights and Sharks had created one of the NHL’s best rivalries. They fought for seven games in the first round of the 2019 playoffs and played one of the most controversial Game 7s in league history. Knights coach Gerard Gallant called Sharks coach Pete DeBoer a “clown” before Game 7.

Then the two teams played a ridiculously intense preseason finale Sept. 29 at T-Mobile Arena. There were 114 combined penalty minutes — 75 for the Sharks, 39 for the Knights — and Sharks forward Evander Kane received a three-game suspension.

Three days later, the teams reconvened for the most anticipated opener in the NHL.

What happened: There were fewer fisticuffs than expected (Kane being forced to watch helped), but still some great hockey.

Newly christened alternate captain Mark Stone scored the Knights’ first goal of the season, and right wing Reilly Smith added a goal to put the home team ahead 2-0.

Sharks forward Marcus Sorensen cut the deficit in half before the first period was over. That set up the game’s most iconic moment.

Center Cody Glass, the Knights’ first-ever draft pick, was making his NHL debut playing between Stone and left wing Max Pacioretty. The 20-year-old’s father and brother were watching from the stands. He gave them a moment the family will never forget.

Stone grabbed a turnover in the offensive zone about two minutes into the period. He smartly banked a pass along the boards back to Pacioretty on the right wall. Pacioretty lifted his head and saw Glass, uncovered on the opposite circle.

He fired a cross-zone pass that found the tape of Glass’ stick near the bottom of the left circle, and the rookie’s quick far-side shot beat goaltender Martin Jones. Goal. Bedlam. The fans went nuts. The Knights’ players lost it. Glass screamed, pointed back at Pacioretty and pumped his fist. His grin put the Cheshire Cat’s to shame.

Glass posed with the puck in the locker room after Smith’s third-period goal ended the scoring. He knew exactly what he would do with it: Give it to his dad.

“He pushed through everything and kept me in hockey,” Glass said of his father, a postal worker. “He kept pushing me to be a better person and player. All those emotions came to me during the game.”

Game MVP: Has to be Glass, right?

Smith scored two goals, but the player the team rallied around was the wide-eyed rookie trying to show he belonged. Glass was named the first star.

“He was awesome,” Gallant said. “Good for him.”

The aftermath: Things didn’t quite go as expected — for either team — after this.

The Sharks, who were coming off a Western Conference Finals loss, were awful and fired DeBoer in December. The Knights, while not nearly as bad, were inconsistent, which got Gallant fired in January.

That caused the rivalry to lose heat, especially since the season series was over Dec. 22. Maybe DeBoer switching allegiances will spice things up next season.

Glass’ debut also ended up being one of the highlights of his rookie season. He was a welcome addition on the power play, but later had to shift to right wing at 5-on-5 and was less effective. He fought injuries and suffered a season-ending knee injury in February. He had 12 points in 39 games.

Why it’s No. 5: The buildup to this game was unreal, and the atmosphere was electric. Glass’ first goal was a moment for the ages, too.

This game’s lack of drama on the scoreboard kept it from moving higher up, but it’s a good place to begin.

