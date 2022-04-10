Golden Knights top Arizona Coyotes in Pacioretty’s return

The Golden Knights won for the sixth time in seven games and picked up an important two points in their playoff chase.

Max Pacioretty scored in his return to the lineup and the Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday to gain ground in their playoff chase.

Pacioretty, who hadn’t played since March 11 with an undisclosed injury, got the Knights’ second goal 6:40 into the first period. He scored 17 seconds after defenseman Zach Whitecloud for the team’s fastest consecutive goals since Dec. 6, 2018 against Chicago (12 seconds).

Left wing Evgenii Dadonov and centers Jake Leschyshyn and Jack Eichel also scored for the Knights. Defenseman Brayden McNabb had a goal and two assists for the first three-point game of his career.

The win moved the Knights two points behind Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific Division with nine games remaining. They also moved into a tie with Dallas for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Stars have played two fewer games.

