Golden Knights top Arizona Coyotes in Pacioretty’s return

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2022 - 6:52 pm
 
Updated April 9, 2022 - 9:31 pm
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates after scoring against the Arizona ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Kn ...
Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Arizona Coyotes left wing Nick Ritchie (12) attempts a shot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender ...
Arizona Coyotes left wing Nick Ritchie (12) attempts a shot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) vies for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights' Mattias Ja ...
Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) vies for the puck with Vegas Golden Knights' Mattias Janmark, left, and Chandler Stephenson (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) blocks a shot by Arizona Coyotes left wing An ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) blocks a shot by Arizona Coyotes left wing Andrew Ladd (16) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, left, celebrates after scoring against the Arizo ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, left, celebrates after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) stops a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights during ...
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) stops a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) knocks the puck up the ice against the Vegas Golden ...
Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) knocks the puck up the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15) skates around Arizona Coyotes defenseman Kyle ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jake Leschyshyn (15) skates around Arizona Coyotes defenseman Kyle Capobianco (75) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) stops a shot by Arizona Coyotes left wing Nic ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) stops a shot by Arizona Coyotes left wing Nick Ritchie (12) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Max Pacioretty scored in his return to the lineup and the Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday to gain ground in their playoff chase.

Pacioretty, who hadn’t played since March 11 with an undisclosed injury, got the Knights’ second goal 6:40 into the first period. He scored 17 seconds after defenseman Zach Whitecloud for the team’s fastest consecutive goals since Dec. 6, 2018 against Chicago (12 seconds).

Left wing Evgenii Dadonov and centers Jake Leschyshyn and Jack Eichel also scored for the Knights. Defenseman Brayden McNabb had a goal and two assists for the first three-point game of his career.

The win moved the Knights two points behind Los Angeles for third place in the Pacific Division with nine games remaining. They also moved into a tie with Dallas for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Stars have played two fewer games.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

