Golden Knights top Blues in overtime

Reilly Smith scored with 2:22 remaining in overtime and the Golden Knights snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) tries to get off a shot as St. Louis Blues' goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) and Sammy Blais (9) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) and Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) watch a puck sail past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist reaches for a loose puck as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and Alec Martinez (23) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) passes around St. Louis Blues' Niko Mikkola (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Brayden Schenn (10) and Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Glass (9) chase after a loose puck along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) handles the puck as St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Marco Scandella (6) and Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) chase after a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone, right, is congratulated by Alec Martinez (23) after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Friday, March 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone celebrates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Friday, March 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) chases after a loose puck as St. Louis Blues' David Perron (57) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy (10) chase after a loose puck along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) is congratulated by teammates Brayden McNabb, left, Reilly Smith and William Karlsson (71) after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 12, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Reilly Smith scored with 2:22 remaining in overtime and the Golden Knights snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Defenseman Alec Martinez swept in a loose puck from close range with 8:33 remaining to tie the score at 4 after the Blues scored twice on the power play in the third period to take the lead.

Zach Sanford deposited a rebound at 4:53 of the third period before former Knights forward David Perron put the Blues ahead 4-3 when he one-timed a pass from a Brayden Schenn at 10:40.

Marc-Andre Fleury started in goal for the Knights after he was removed from the NHL’s COVID protocol-related absence list for a false positive test.

Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault staked the Knights to a 2-0 lead with goals 41 seconds apart in the first period, and Tomas Nosek put the Knights ahead 3-1 in the second period when he finished off a pass from defenseman Dylan Coghlan.

Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the second period for St. Louis, which extended its point streak to seven games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.