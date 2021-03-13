Golden Knights top Blues in overtime
Reilly Smith scored with 2:22 remaining in overtime and the Golden Knights snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Defenseman Alec Martinez swept in a loose puck from close range with 8:33 remaining to tie the score at 4 after the Blues scored twice on the power play in the third period to take the lead.
Zach Sanford deposited a rebound at 4:53 of the third period before former Knights forward David Perron put the Blues ahead 4-3 when he one-timed a pass from a Brayden Schenn at 10:40.
Marc-Andre Fleury started in goal for the Knights after he was removed from the NHL’s COVID protocol-related absence list for a false positive test.
Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault staked the Knights to a 2-0 lead with goals 41 seconds apart in the first period, and Tomas Nosek put the Knights ahead 3-1 in the second period when he finished off a pass from defenseman Dylan Coghlan.
Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the second period for St. Louis, which extended its point streak to seven games.
