Golden Knights top Coyotes in exhibition game
Right wing Reilly Smith tallied two goals in the first period, and the Golden Knights grabbed a 4-1 victory over Arizona in an exhibition game Thursday.
Right wing Reilly Smith tallied two goals in the first period, and the Golden Knights picked up a 4-1 victory over Arizona in an exhibition game Thursday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.
Smith scored short-handed off an assist from William Karlsson and converted on a power play later in the opening period.
Nick Cousins added an empty-net goal and two assists, while Alex Tuch added a goal and an assist as part of a seven-point effort from the third line.
The Knights finished 1-for-6 (11 shots) on the power play in their first game since the NHL paused its season March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who is battling with Robin Lehner for the No. 1 job, finished with 22 saves.
The Knights played without leading scorer Max Pacioretty, who remains in Las Vegas to rehabilitate what coach Pete DeBoer termed a “minor injury.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.