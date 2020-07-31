Golden Knights top Coyotes in exhibition game

Right wing Reilly Smith tallied two goals in the first period, and the Golden Knights grabbed a 4-1 victory over Arizona in an exhibition game Thursday.

Arizona Coyotes' Taylor Hall (91) crashes into Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) is scored on as Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Cousins (21) celebrates and Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) looks on during the first period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) is scored on by the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Taylor Hall (91) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) during the first period in an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) celebrates a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Christian Fischer (36) and Zach Whitecloud (2) battle for the puck as Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) comes across the crease during the first period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Kyle Capobianco (75) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) during the first period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Christian Dvorak (18) and Jakob Chychrun (6) trip up Vegas Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson (20) during the second period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Alex Goligoski (33) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) during the second period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Carl Soderberg (34) drags Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) across the ice during second-period NHL hockey exhibition game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Jason Demers (55) trips up Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith (19) during the second period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Arizona Coyotes' Christian Fischer (36) checks Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) during the second period of an exhibition NHL hockey game Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Right wing Reilly Smith tallied two goals in the first period, and the Golden Knights picked up a 4-1 victory over Arizona in an exhibition game Thursday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Smith scored short-handed off an assist from William Karlsson and converted on a power play later in the opening period.

Nick Cousins added an empty-net goal and two assists, while Alex Tuch added a goal and an assist as part of a seven-point effort from the third line.

The Knights finished 1-for-6 (11 shots) on the power play in their first game since the NHL paused its season March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who is battling with Robin Lehner for the No. 1 job, finished with 22 saves.

The Knights played without leading scorer Max Pacioretty, who remains in Las Vegas to rehabilitate what coach Pete DeBoer termed a “minor injury.”

