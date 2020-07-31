98°F
Golden Knights top Coyotes in exhibition game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2020 - 9:29 pm
 
Updated July 30, 2020 - 9:34 pm

Right wing Reilly Smith tallied two goals in the first period, and the Golden Knights picked up a 4-1 victory over Arizona in an exhibition game Thursday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Smith scored short-handed off an assist from William Karlsson and converted on a power play later in the opening period.

Nick Cousins added an empty-net goal and two assists, while Alex Tuch added a goal and an assist as part of a seven-point effort from the third line.

The Knights finished 1-for-6 (11 shots) on the power play in their first game since the NHL paused its season March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who is battling with Robin Lehner for the No. 1 job, finished with 22 saves.

The Knights played without leading scorer Max Pacioretty, who remains in Las Vegas to rehabilitate what coach Pete DeBoer termed a “minor injury.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

