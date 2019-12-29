Golden Knights top Coyotes, take over 1st place in Pacific
Mark Stone scored twice in the first period, and the Golden Knights defeated Arizona 4-1 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena to take over first place in the Pacific Division.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 27 saves for his 454th career victory, tying Curtis Joseph for sixth all time.
Chandler Stephenson and Paul Stastny scored in the opening 1:54 of the second period to help the Knights (21-15-6) end a two-game losing skid and move two points ahead of the Coyotes.
Stone sustained an apparent left leg injury with 8:05 remaining in the third period.
