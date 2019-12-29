37°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights top Coyotes, take over 1st place in Pacific

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2019 - 9:42 pm
 

Mark Stone scored twice in the first period, and the Golden Knights defeated Arizona 4-1 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena to take over first place in the Pacific Division.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 27 saves for his 454th career victory, tying Curtis Joseph for sixth all time.

Chandler Stephenson and Paul Stastny scored in the opening 1:54 of the second period to help the Knights (21-15-6) end a two-game losing skid and move two points ahead of the Coyotes.

Stone sustained an apparent left leg injury with 8:05 remaining in the third period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

