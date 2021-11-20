65°F
Golden Knights’ top goal scorer rejoins team after injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2021 - 10:59 am
 
Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) makes a shot on goal as Coyotes defenseman Victor ...
Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) makes a shot on goal as Coyotes defenseman Victor Soderstrom (77) reaches to block during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights could be getting their top goal scorer back.

Left wing Max Pacioretty skated with the Knights on Saturday morning for the first time since sustaining a lower-body fracture Oct. 14 against the Los Angeles Kings. Pacioretty took line rushes with center Nicolas Roy and right wing Reilly Smith, indicating he could enter the lineup Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Pacioretty, who turned 33 Saturday, has 58 goals in 121 games over the last three seasons. He had two goals and an assist in the Knights’ opener against the Seattle Kraken.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

