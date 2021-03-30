Golden Knights top Kings, win 6th straight at home
The Golden Knights scored three goals in the second period and coasted to a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.
Tomas Nosek and Nic Hague scored 1:26 apart to put the Knights ahead 3-1 after Reilly Smith converted on the power play to tie the game at 1.
Defenseman Alec Martinez added a goal in the third period for the Knights, who won their sixth in a row at home and improved to 14-2-1 at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights trail only Pittsburgh (16) for most home wins.
The Knights (24-8-1, 49 points) remained in first place in the West Division, one point ahead of Colorado with 23 games remaining.
Goalie Robin Lehner withstood an early flurry to record his third victory in three starts since returning from a concussion. He had 12 stops in the first period and turned away Austin Wagner on a breakaway in the second period.
Defenseman Matt Roy scored for Los Angeles one minute into the first period.
