Golden Knights’ top line dealt serious blow

The Golden Knights’ forward group is facing even more absences after beginning the season short-handed.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights’ top line took a serious blow two games into the season.

Left wing Max Pacioretty sustained a lower-body fracture in Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings and is considered week to week, coach Pete DeBoer said Saturday. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Pacioretty is expected to miss about six weeks.

Captain Mark Stone exited the game in the second period and didn’t return. DeBoer said Stone is considered day to day and is still being evaluated.

Pacioretty, 32, has been the Knights’ leading goal scorer the previous two seasons. His 58 goals since the start of 2019-20 rank ninth in the NHL.

Stone, 29, was the Knights’ leading scorer last season with 61 points in 55 games. He’s considered one of the NHL’s best two-way forwards and was ninth in the Hart Trophy voting last season. He also finished third for the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward.

The injuries are the latest blow to a forward group that has been beat up to start the season. Centers Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden are on injured reserve, left wing William Carrier is in concussion protocol and left wing Mattias Janmark is in COVID-19 protocol. Right wing Alex Tuch began the season on long-term injured reserve after having shoulder surgery in the offseason.

As a result, the Knights practiced Saturday with only six forwards and seven defensemen because right wing Evgenii Dadonov was given a maintenance day. DeBoer said Roy, Howden and Carrier skated separately Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.