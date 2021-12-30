Golden Knights top-line forward out after wrist surgery

The Knights announced Thursday left wing Max Pacioretty underwent successful wrist surgery and will be out of their lineup indefinitely.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights will be without one of their top forwards for the forseeable future.

The Knights announced Thursday left wing Max Pacioretty underwent successful wrist surgery and will be out of their lineup indefinitely. Pacioretty has previously missed 17 games this season with a broken foot.

The 33-year-old has 12 goals and nine assists in 21 games.

