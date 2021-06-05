Golden Knights’ top line outplays Colorado’s in Game 3 victory

The Golden Knights’ top line spent a lot of time playing against the Colorado Avalanche’s No. 1 group Friday night at T-Mobile Arena, and Vegas controlled that matchup.

Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), left wing Max Pacioretty (67), defenseman Nick Holden (22) and right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrate a goal scored by Pacioretty in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) go for the puck in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Golden Knights celebrate a win against the Avalanche in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights won 3-2. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) and defenseman Samuel Girard (49) defend the goal against Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates a score with defenseman Nick Holden (22), right wing Mark Stone (61), and center Chandler Stephenson (20) in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and right wing Joonas Donskoi (72) watch as Rantanen scores a goal on Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A referee breaks up a conflict between Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and Avalanche defenseman Patrik Nemeth (24) in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) embraces Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) after Marchessault scored a goal on the Avalanche in the third period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, June 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights decided to match strength on strength in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights had last change at home and started their top line of left wing Max Pacioretty, center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Mark Stone against the Avalanche’s No. 1 unit of left wing Gabriel Landeskog, center Nathan MacKinnon and right wing Mikko Rantanen.

Colorado’s top line is one of the best in the NHL and had scored a combined 34 points in six playoff games entering Friday. But the Knights’ top guys won their matchup, and that was the key to the team’s 3-2 win.

The Knights trail the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

“They’re one of the best lines in the league for a reason,” Stone said. “But we see ourselves as one of the best lines in the league as well.”

Knights coach Pete DeBoer doesn’t typically match lines at home. He thinks the team is at its best when it’s rolling over its groups and getting into a four-line rhythm.

Still, Stephenson’s line played a lot against MacKinnon on Friday. Almost two-thirds of Stephenson’s and Pacioretty’s five-on-five ice time was spent against Colorado’s top group.

The Knights controlled play in those minutes. They had an 11-4 edge in scoring chances when Stephenson and MacKinnon shared the ice at five-on-five, according to the website NaturalStatTrick.com.

The Knights also scored the game-winning goal with both groups on the ice. Pacioretty tipped in a point shot from defenseman Nick Holden with 4:33 remaining.

“We want to make them defend, and it’s no secret that’s the way to play against top guys in the league,” Pacioretty said. “We want to try to play down in their end, have them waste some energy and make them stuck in their own end. It’s not going to be perfect every night. They’re a great line that’s had a lot of success, so we’ve just got to do the best we can every night.”

Here are three more takeaways from the win:

1. Comeback facts

Pacioretty scored one of two third-period goals for the Knights. The other came from left wing Jonathan Marchessault.

The two goals were notable for several reasons.

Pacioretty’s game-winner was the team’s latest go-ahead goal in regulation during a playoff game (55:27). The record previously belonged to left wing William Carrier in the 2020 round robin against Dallas (54:47).

The two goals, scored 45 seconds apart, are the third-closest tallies by the Knights in the postseason. James Neal and William Karlsson scored 21 seconds apart in their inaugural season, and Cody Eakin and Erik Haula struck 26 seconds apart the same year.

“When we scored those two quick goals in the third period, I don’t think I’ve played in a louder building when that happened,” Holden said. “Our rink, the entertainment value’s there, but our fans know how to bring it, and they definitely brought it today.”

2. Holden steps up again

Holden played 17 regular-season games and wasn’t in the lineup when the Knights started the postseason. He’s ended up being one of the team’s most important contributors.

Holden got the primary assist on Pacioretty’s go-ahead goal because it was his shot that was tipped into the net. The 34-year-old veteran has five points in eight playoff games, the most among Knights defensemen and tied for fourth-most among skaters.

“Obviously, I wish I would have played more in the regular season,” Holden said. “Didn’t. But it doesn’t matter now. We’re playing now in the playoffs. All that matters is winning and obviously fortunate to be in the lineup right now and just trying to make the most of it.”

3. PK falls flat

One thing the Knights will have to correct the rest of the series is their penalty kill.

Rantanen scored his second power-play goal in two games 5:04 into the third period. The Avalanche are 5-for-13 on the power play in three games.

That’s a problem for the Knights, who were the NHL’s No. 1 penalty-killing team in the regular season at 86.8 percent.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.