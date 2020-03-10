62°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights top Oilers in overtime

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2020 - 8:50 pm
 
Updated March 9, 2020 - 8:54 pm

EDMONTON, Alberta — Shea Theodore scored 2:13 into overtime, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 3-2 victory over Edmonton on Monday at Rogers Place.

Jonathan Marchessault tied the score with 8:03 remaining, as the Knights maintained their hold on first place in the Pacific Division, three points ahead of the Oilers.

The Knights held a 48-24 advantage in shots on goal, but Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen kept his team in it until Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored at 6:46 of the third period to put Edmonton on top 2-1.

Alex Chiasson opened the scoring nine minutes in for the Oilers, but Nicolas Roy answered for the Knights when he redirected Nate Schmidt’s drive for a power-play goal with 3:02 left in the first period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

