Golden Knights top Oilers in overtime

Edmonton Oilers' Kris Russell (4) is checked by Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, March 9, 2020. (Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — Shea Theodore scored 2:13 into overtime, and the Golden Knights rallied for a 3-2 victory over Edmonton on Monday at Rogers Place.

Jonathan Marchessault tied the score with 8:03 remaining, as the Knights maintained their hold on first place in the Pacific Division, three points ahead of the Oilers.

The Knights held a 48-24 advantage in shots on goal, but Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen kept his team in it until Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored at 6:46 of the third period to put Edmonton on top 2-1.

Alex Chiasson opened the scoring nine minutes in for the Oilers, but Nicolas Roy answered for the Knights when he redirected Nate Schmidt’s drive for a power-play goal with 3:02 left in the first period.

