Golden Knights top prospect makes NHL debut

Golden Knights top prospect Peyton Krebs will make his NHL debut Monday against the Minnesota Wild.

Krebs, 20, was the Knights’ first-round pick in 2019. The 5-foot-11 forward joined the team in Minnesota after finishing his junior season with the Western Hockey League’s Winnipeg Ice on Tuesday.

Krebs led the WHL with 43 points in 24 games and was named the league’s player of the month for April on Monday. He also played five games with the Silver Knights before the WHL season started and had five points.

Krebs has been a standout prospect because of his skating, playmaking ability and character. He partially tore his Achilles tendon before the NHL draft, which is why he was available to the Knights with the 17th overall pick.

He did everything he could to turn that setback into a positive. Krebs rehabbed in Las Vegas after his injury and lived with Knights captain Mark Stone. He picked the brains of several of the team’s players and took that information with him when he returned to the WHL.

He later got a chance to impress the Knights during their summer training camp and was part of the team’s postseason roster. He even warmed up at times during the playoffs.

This season has been just as eventful for Krebs. It started with him playing for Team Canada and winning silver at the World Junior Championships. He joined the Golden Knights training camp afterward and then stayed with the Silver Knights until the WHL season began.

Krebs finished his career with the Ice with a bang. The team’s three-time captain ended the season with a 23-game point streak. He also led the WHL in assists (30) and ranked second in power-play goals (eight).

