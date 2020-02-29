Golden Knights top Sabres in goalie Robin Lehner’s debut

Goaltender Robin Lehner won in his debut, and the Golden Knights extended their win streak to a franchise-record-tying eight games with a 4-2 victory over Buffalo.

Lehner made 30 saves in his first start since being acquired prior to Monday’s trade deadline.

The Knights also also won eight straight from Dec. 14, 2017, to Jan. 2, 2018.

William Karlsson scored the go-ahead goal at 3:06 of the third period, and Reilly Smith added two goals in the third period to set a career high with 27.

Nicolas Roy scored in the first period for the Knights, who played without leading scorer Mark Stone due to a lower-body injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

