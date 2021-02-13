Golden Knights top Sharks in Pete DeBoer’s return to San Jose
Chandler Stephenson finished with a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
The Knights went 3-for-4 on the power play to give coach Pete DeBoer a victory in his first game against his former club.
Jonathan Marchessault batted the puck out of the air to put the Knights ahead 1-0 at 13:13 of the first period with Evander Kane in the penalty box for holding.
Mark Stone backhanded in a rebound midway through the second period with the Knights on the man advantage for a 2-0 lead.
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made his third straight start with Robin Lehner (upper body) not on the trip and improved to 6-1. He has allowed one goal or fewer in four of his seven appearances.
Tomas Hertl scored late in the second period for the Sharks, who were playing their home opener.
Game day
■ What: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche
■ When: 4 p.m., Sunday
■ Where: T-Mobile Arena (no fans permitted)
■ TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757, Dish 414/5414)
■ Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
■ Line: Knights -130; total 6