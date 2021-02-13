Golden Knights top Sharks in Pete DeBoer’s return to San Jose

Chandler Stephenson finished with a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) moves the puck downice against San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67), right wing Keegan Kolesar (55), center Nicolas Roy (10), right wing Ryan Reaves (75) and left wing William Carrier (28) react on the bench after center Jonathan Marchessault (not shown) scored against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) shoots at the net against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Chandler Stephenson finished with a goal and an assist, and the Golden Knights beat rival San Jose 3-1 on Saturday at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

The Knights went 3-for-4 on the power play to give coach Pete DeBoer a victory in his first game against his former club.

Jonathan Marchessault batted the puck out of the air to put the Knights ahead 1-0 at 13:13 of the first period with Evander Kane in the penalty box for holding.

Mark Stone backhanded in a rebound midway through the second period with the Knights on the man advantage for a 2-0 lead.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made his third straight start with Robin Lehner (upper body) not on the trip and improved to 6-1. He has allowed one goal or fewer in four of his seven appearances.

Tomas Hertl scored late in the second period for the Sharks, who were playing their home opener.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.