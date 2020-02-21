Golden Knights trade Cody Eakin to Winnipeg Jets

The Golden Knights sent center Cody Eakin to Winnipeg Friday, clearing salary cap space ahead of the trade deadline.

Golden Knights' Cody Eakin (21) moves the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings' Ben Hutton (15) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In exchange for the 28-year-old, the Knights received a conditional fourth-round in 2021 that could become a third-round pick.

Eakin, a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season and has a salary cap hit of $3.85 million.

In 41 games, Eakin has four goals and 10 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

