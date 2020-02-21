72°F
Golden Knights trade Cody Eakin to Winnipeg Jets

February 21, 2020 - 2:44 pm
 

The Golden Knights sent center Cody Eakin to Winnipeg Friday, clearing salary cap space ahead of the trade deadline.

In exchange for the 28-year-old, the Knights received a conditional fourth-round in 2021 that could become a third-round pick.

Eakin, a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season and has a salary cap hit of $3.85 million.

In 41 games, Eakin has four goals and 10 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

