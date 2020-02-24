71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights trade for goalie Robin Lehner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2020 - 12:07 pm
 
Updated February 24, 2020 - 12:40 pm

The Golden Knights made a move to upgrade their goaltending for the playoffs, trading for Chicago’s Robin Lehner ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

To acquire the 28-year-old from Sweden, the Knights reportedly sent a second-round pick and a prospect to the Blackhawks.


Lehner is 16-10-5 with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in 33 appearances.

He was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy last season and won the 2019 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.

Lehner will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST