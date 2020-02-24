Golden Knights trade for goalie Robin Lehner

The Golden Knights made a move to upgrade their goaltendng for the playoffs, trading for Chicagos Robin Lehner ahead of Mondays trade deadline, according to a report from TSN.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) scores past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner during the shootout in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Chicago. The Golden Knights won 2-1. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

To acquire the 28-year-old from Sweden, the Knights reportedly sent a second-round pick and a prospect to the Blackhawks.

CHI gets a 2nd and a prospect in package for Robin Lehner. #SNTrade — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 24, 2020 Really exited to join Vegas. Going to be a ride. Can’t wait to get there but please no drums at the airport I’m shy… — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) February 24, 2020



Lehner is 16-10-5 with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in 33 appearances.

He was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy last season and won the 2019 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, given annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.

Lehner will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

