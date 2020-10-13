Golden Knights trade Nate Schmidt

Nate Schmidt was the Golden Knights’ latest salary cap casualty, as the popular defenseman was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt (88) skates with the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom (52) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Knights received a 2022 third-round pick in exchange for Schmidt.

#Canucks have acquired defenceman Nate Schmidt from the Golden Knights in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. https://t.co/ryQs0D8vmU — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) October 13, 2020

The Knights continue to clear salary cap space after they signed free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo to a seven-year, $61.6 million million contract, and Schmidt was deemed surplus.

Schmidt carries a $5.95 million salary cap hit through 2024-25 and will fill the Canucks’ hole on the right side of defense.

This was the latest cost-cutting move by the Knights, who dealt center Paul Stastny to the Winnipeg Jets for defenseman Carl Dahlstrom and a 2022 conditional fourth-round pick on Friday.

Schmidt, 29, was selected from Washington in the expansion draft, and his gregarious personality made him an instant fan favorite.

Schmidt emerged as the Knights’ No. 1 defenseman during their inaugural season and led the team in average ice time. His play against Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele during the Western Conference Final drew praise from scouts and analysts.

However, Schmidt was suspended 20 games for violating the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program prior to the start of the 2018-19 season.

Schmidt, who was the Knights’ player representative on the NHL Players’ Association executive committee, maintained his innocence and cited “environmental contamination” in his statement of defense.

The Knights backed Schmidt, and he signed a six-year contract extension worth $35.7 million while serving his suspension.

Schmidt and defense partner Brayden McNabb served as the Knights’ shutdown pairing and were often matched against opposing teams’ top forward line.

But with the emergence of Shea Theodore, the signing of Pietrangelo and the acquisition of Alec Martinez in February, Schmidt became expendable.

Schmidt was on track for his career-best offensive output and finished with seven goals and 24 assists in 59 games. In 196 career games with the Knights, Schmidt posted 21 goals and 97 points with a plus-52 rating.

