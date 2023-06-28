Golden Knights trade Original Misfit to Penguins

The Golden Knights are trading one of their original members to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team announced Wednesday.

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) poses with his family and the Stanley Cup after the Knights beat the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) battles for the puck with Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) goes for a loose puck during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series for the championship win at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights traded left wing Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2024 third-round pick, the team announced Wednesday.

Smith, 32, was one of the Knights’ original members and was the second person to touch the Stanley Cup after the team’s championship following captain Mark Stone. He was one of the club’s alternate captains for seven years.

Smith has two years remaining on the extension he signed with the Knights last summer with a $5 million cap hit. He scored 56 points in 78 games last season.

The move gives the Knights approximately $8.46 million in salary-cap space heading into the first day of free agency Saturday. They can gain another $5 million in flexibility if goaltender Robin Lehner starts the season on long-term injured reserve.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

