97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Golden Knights trade Original Misfit to Penguins

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2023 - 1:08 pm
 
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) poses with his family and the Stanley Cup after the ...
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) poses with his family and the Stanley Cup after the Knights beat the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) battles for the puck with Dallas Stars defenseman M ...
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) battles for the puck with Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) goes for a loose puck during the second period in G ...
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) goes for a loose puck during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida ...
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series for the championship win at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights traded left wing Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2024 third-round pick, the team announced Wednesday.

Smith, 32, was one of the Knights’ original members and was the second person to touch the Stanley Cup after the team’s championship following captain Mark Stone. He was one of the club’s alternate captains for seven years.

Smith has two years remaining on the extension he signed with the Knights last summer with a $5 million cap hit. He scored 56 points in 78 games last season.

The move gives the Knights approximately $8.46 million in salary-cap space heading into the first day of free agency Saturday. They can gain another $5 million in flexibility if goaltender Robin Lehner starts the season on long-term injured reserve.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New minimum wage begins July 1
New minimum wage begins July 1
2
3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, man in custody
3 found dead in west Las Vegas apartment, man in custody
3
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
Which resort pools admit Nevada locals?
4
CARTOONS: The search for the origin of the left’s Trump hate
CARTOONS: The search for the origin of the left’s Trump hate
5
Derek Carr says Raiders made his wife cry
Derek Carr says Raiders made his wife cry
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Knights sign pending free-agent forward to 5-year extension
Knights sign pending free-agent forward to 5-year extension
Knights sign young defenseman to 2-year extension
Knights sign young defenseman to 2-year extension
Stanley Cup titles never get old for 3-time champ Phil Kessel
Stanley Cup titles never get old for 3-time champ Phil Kessel
Knights’ offseason starts soon: ‘We don’t get to sit on this for long’
Knights’ offseason starts soon: ‘We don’t get to sit on this for long’
How 2 players plucked from the Panthers became pillars of Vegas hockey
How 2 players plucked from the Panthers became pillars of Vegas hockey
3 key questions for the Knights heading into the offseason
3 key questions for the Knights heading into the offseason