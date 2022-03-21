Golden Knights trade underachieving forward to Ducks

Evgenii Dadonov disappointed after being acquired by the Golden Knights in the offseason to go with his $5 million salary-cap hit, with 15 goals and 27 points in 62 games.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) shoots the puck under pressure from Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights traded forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks before Monday’s trade deadline in a salary-cap cutting move.

The Knights also sent a conditional second-round selection in the 2024 NHL draft to Anaheim for defenseman John Moore and the contract of injured forward Ryan Kesler.

The Golden Knights have acquired John Moore and Ryan Kesler from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Evgenii Dadonov and a conditional 2024 2nd round pick. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/fdXWksqXq1 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 21, 2022

Dadonov disappointed after being acquired in the offseason to go with his $5 million salary cap hit. He’s produced 15 goals and 27 points in 62 appearances, but went 17 games without a goal from Jan. 20 to March 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.