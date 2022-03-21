67°F
Golden Knights’ trade with Ducks might fall through

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2022 - 1:43 pm
 
Updated March 21, 2022 - 7:36 pm
Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon addresses the media at City National Arena on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) shoots the puck under pressure from Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon addresses the media at City National Arena on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon addresses the media at City National Arena on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon addresses the media at City National Arena on Monday, March 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Golden Knights subtracted, rather than adding, at the trade deadline Monday for the first time in their brief existence. At least that’s what they tried to do.

But nearly seven hours after the deadline, there still wasn’t clarity.

The Knights announced a deal that sent underachieving forward Evgenii Dadonov and a conditional second-round draft pick in 2024 to Anaheim before the deadline in a cost-cutting move. In return, the Knights were to receive defenseman John Moore and the contract of injured forward Ryan Kesler.

But the Knights released a statement during their game at Minnesota that there was “an issue with respect to the trade,” and the organization has been in consultation with the league office.

It is believed there is an issue with Dadonov’s 10-team, no-trade clause in his contract.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

