Golden Knights trying to ‘buy time’ before trade deadline

Golden Knights president of hockey operations George McPhee said the team needs to know more about the timelines of Mark Stone and Logan Thompson before making a move.

Golden Knights president of hockey operations George McPhee said Monday the team is trying to “buy time” before the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline to learn more about the status of two injured players.

McPhee said during an appearance on “The Bob McCown Podcast” that the Knights need to know more about the timelines of captain Mark Stone and goaltender Logan Thompson before making a move. Stone is out indefinitely after having back surgery Jan. 31, and Thompson is week to week after suffering a lower-body injury Thursday.

Putting Stone on long-term injured reserve for the rest of the regular season would give the Knights an extra $9.5 million in spending power before the deadline. That could allow them to acquire just about any forward they want in what’s expected to be an intriguing market. They wouldn’t have the same flexibility if he’s expected to return before the playoffs.

“We have space because of Mark Stone, but if he’s coming back sooner than later, then we don’t have space,” McPhee said. “That’s where it gets complicated.”

Entering Tuesday’s games, the Knights were first in the Pacific Division and two points behind Dallas for the most points in the Western Conference.

