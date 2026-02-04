Golden Knights trying to correct course with Olympic break on horizon

The Golden Knights are ready for the Winter Olympics, but they have business to handle first with two games left until the break starting with the Canucks.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) passes the puck in front of Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday Jan. 31, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) is checked by Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans (41) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday Jan. 31, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Dallas Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist (5) grabs hold of Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates the puck past Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev (49) as he’s tangled up by defenders during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save against Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) during a shootout in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas-Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coach Bruce Cassidy hinted that maybe the Vegas Golden Knights were already looking ahead to Italy.

Nearly half of the roster will be on a plane to Milan next week to represent their country in the Winter Olympics, and the rest of the roster will take time off to relax.

But there’s still business to handle for a Knights team that has lost five games in a row and seven of eight.

It comes in the form of a back-to-back at T-Mobile Arena beginning Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks, followed by the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday before the break.

“I think collectively as a group we’ve done a good job of staying present in the moment,” center Jack Eichel said. “We’ve known this is happening for a while.”

‘A frustrating stretch’

Much of this talk surrounding the Olympics is similar to the message before the 4 Nations Face-Off last year: There’s no point in trying to think about the other side.

If the Knights weren’t one loss from a season-high losing streak, and if they hadn’t completely erased any positive momentum gained from their seven-game winning streak, it might be OK to look ahead.

The Knights just dropped back-to-back divisional games against the Seattle Kraken and Anaheim Ducks that tightened the Pacific Division standings even more.

First through sixth place is separated by six points. The Knights are tied with the Edmonton Oilers for first place, but the Knights have a game in hand.

They have two more division games coming up, starting with the NHL-worst Canucks at 42 points.

“It’s been a frustrating stretch,” defenseman Noah Hanifin said. “I think it’s hard to say we’re losing, but it is so close. I think we’re right there. Just making a couple of self-inflicted errors.”

Finding a solution

The Knights (25-16-14) are searching for answers in different ways.

Net-front coverage has been an issue the past few games. Goaltending hasn’t been up to par from either Adin Hill or Akira Schmid.

The offense, which averaged nearly five goals per game during that seven-game win streak, has averaged 2.75 and given up 3.75.

Cassidy said the Knights are making strides to turn the corner, pointing to expected goals as one reason. They have won the expected goal battle against Seattle (2.81-2.26) and Anaheim (3.81-2.04), according to Natural Stat Trick, despite the losses.

“We’re defending better,” Cassidy said. “I don’t think we gave up much (against Anaheim). I like that part of our game and have for most of the year.”

Home stretch is near

On a day designed for the Olympians to discuss what’s to come, Eichel said he’s proud to be representing the United States but is solely focused on trying to get the Knights on track.

Eichel has three assists the past two games after going without a point the previous three. He’s been the Knights’ best skater in those games, dominating with his forecheck and driving the offense when the Knights have needed it.

The Knights could benefit from not needing to rally from multiple goals down like they have the past three games, as well.

“We got two before the break,” Eichel said. “It’d be good to win both of them and head into the break feeling better about ourselves. (The Olympics) have been something that I think we’ve all kind of been looking forward to for a while, but it’s not here yet. We still have two games. Right now, our focus is on tomorrow night.”

Up next

Who: Canucks at Golden Knights

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KFLG 94.7 FM/KKGK 1340 AM

Line: Knights -300; total 6½