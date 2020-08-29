Golden Knights unfazed by condensed series schedule

The Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks could play as many as five games in seven days during the Western Conference semifinals.

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) fights Vancouver Canucks' Jake Virtanen (18) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer wasn’t surprised when he saw the compacted schedule for the Western Conference semifinals.

DeBoer was informed early in the first round that there could be multiple back-to-backs as the playoffs progressed.

“We knew this was going to come at us,” DeBoer said Saturday. “You knew you could be into some four (games) in six (days) or five (games) in seven nights. And again, I think we welcome that. It tests your depth, it tests your character. We like where we are on those things.”

The NHL released a revised schedule for the best-of-seven series after players chose not to play Thursday and Friday to protest social injustice and systemic racism.

The Knights and Vancouver Canucks met Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, and play the second game of a back-to-back Sunday in Game 4.

They also could play back-to-back games to finish the series Thursday and Friday should it advance to seven games. That means as many as five games in seven days.

“I’m hopeful we’ll see, I can only speak for our group, but a group of guys that are engaged and committed and not distracted and ready to play,” DeBoer said. “I believe we’re working towards that. These guys are pros. I think they know how to compartmentalize things that are going on.”

Members of the Knights and Canucks met Thursday morning to discuss whether they wanted to play and stood together later that day after players chose to sit out.

Despite that show of solidarity between playoff opponents, Knights right wing Mark Stone expected the intensity to increase throughout the series.

“I think, even from Game 1, it was a feisty game. Game 2, same thing,” Stone said. “It’s the Stanley Cup playoffs. Any way you slice it, it’s going to be intense. Whether you play five games in seven days, whether you play five games in 10 days, nothing changes. It’s going to be a battle. You’re going to have to battle if you want to move on. I’m sure they’re thinking the same thing on the other side.”

Time for reflection

It was an emotional 48 hours for members of the eight remaining teams in the postseason.

While the Knights showed the proper deference for the moment, the players who met the media after Saturday’s morning skate and DeBoer also made it clear their focus is on hockey moving forward.

The Knights practiced Thursday and Friday, when DeBoer admitted they were understandably distracted by more important matters.

“It’s been an enlightening and interesting couple days,” he said. “The goal was to get conversations going, and I don’t think there’s any doubt that went on and hopefully will continue. But I think right now, I think I can speak for our whole group, we’re ready to play some hockey.”

Pregame demonstration?

Smith said the Knights have had dialogue internally whether to stage a pregame protest Saturday during Game 3.

Forward Ryan Reaves and goaltender Robin Lehner took a knee during the national anthem along with two Dallas Stars players before their round-robin game Aug. 3.

The Knights linked arms during the anthems July 30 before their exhibition game against Arizona.

“I don’t think it’s been extremely extensive of a real plan of something to do (Saturday),” Smith said. “I think those conversations are still ongoing. I think as a group, we feel that if we’re going to start to take steps forward, make sure everyone’s on the same page. I don’t think we’re there yet.”

