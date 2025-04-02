Golden Knights unveil 2025 playoff ticket plan

Tickets for the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series go on sale to the general public this week, the team announced.

How Knights can clinch their 7th playoff berth in 8 years Monday

Knights center out this week, while goalie considered day-to-day

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects a shot from the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tickets for the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, the team announced.

The Knights, who won the Stanley Cup in 2023, clinched their seventh Stanley Cup playoff berth in eight seasons Tuesday night during a loss to the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights’ opponent, along with dates and times of the series, is yet to be determined.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting vegasgoldenknights.com. Single-game ticket holders will not be able to transfer or re-sell tickets.