Golden Knights unveil 2025 playoff ticket plan

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) deflects a shot from the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in their NHL game at the T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2025 - 10:14 pm
 

Tickets for the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, the team announced.

The Knights, who won the Stanley Cup in 2023, clinched their seventh Stanley Cup playoff berth in eight seasons Tuesday night during a loss to the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights’ opponent, along with dates and times of the series, is yet to be determined.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting vegasgoldenknights.com. Single-game ticket holders will not be able to transfer or re-sell tickets.

