Golden Knights unveil goaltender for season opener

The Knights open their season against Anaheim at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury (29), left, Robin Lehner (90) with coach Mike Rosati during training camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Golden Knights will begin their season with Robin Lehner in net.

Lehner will start the team’s opener against Anaheim at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. It will mark the first time in four seasons Marc-Andre Fleury will not start the Knights’ first game.

Lehner took over the starting job during the postseason and signed a five-year, $25 million extension in October.

He underwent offseason shoulder surgery and missed time during training camp with an undisclosed injury but returned in time to start a season opener for the fourth time in his career and first since 2017.

Lehner was 0-1-1 in season openers with Buffalo, including in 2015 when he was injured during the second period against Ottawa and wasn’t the goaltender of record.

Lehner went 3-0 with a shutout after being acquired by the Knights at the trade deadline in February and posted a 1.99 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in the playoffs when he started 16 of the 20 games.

DeBoer said he expects to alternate goaltenders early in the season before settling on a No. 1. The Knights finish off their two-game set against the Ducks on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

“It’s a strength of our group and we’d be crazy not to use it,” DeBoer said. “I foresee us splitting a lot of the early games here until we get to a point where we’re not going to anymore and who knows when that’ll be.”

Right is might

The Knights’ third line of left wing Alex Tuch, center Cody Glass and right wing Nicolas Roy is a rarity in the NHL: It features all right-handed players.

The team has never started a season with an all-righty line before. Glass said he believes he’s been on one in the past, but it does require an adjustment. The trio hasn’t had many reps together either because Tuch was nursing an undisclosed injury for much of camp.

“Not having that much time with players like that, it’s hard to get used to,” Glass said.

Emergency D

The Knights opened the season with five defensemen, potentially leaving them vulnerable if an injury were to occur in the back end. DeBoer said he hadn’t given much thought as to whether he’d switch a forward to defense in an emergency situation, but center Chandler Stephenson volunteered Thursday that he played on the blue line a little before his pro career.

”He skates backwards faster than most guys skate forward,” DeBoer siad. “He would be one of the guys that would be at the tip of our tongue if we ever got in that position.”

