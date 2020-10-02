Golden Knights unveil long-awaited third jersey

The team’s long-awaited third jersey was unveiled Friday and is touted as the first metallic gold uniform in NHL history. The jersey goes on sale Saturday.

The Golden Knights now have a gold jersey.

The team’s long-awaited third jersey was unveiled Friday and is touted as the first metallic gold uniform in NHL history.

“It’s going to light up T-Mobile Arena at our games, and we’re really excited about that,” said Brian Killingsworth, the Knights’ chief marketing officer. “It’s going to be something that’s going to stand out. When you’re watching our games at T-Mobile Arena or on TV, you’ll know Vegas is on the ice.”

The jerseys are the brainchild of Knights owner Bill Foley and were produced after a two-year collaboration between the Knights and adidas.

Killingsworth said there was doubt from both sides initially whether the proper shade of gold could be reproduced and the color on the first few prototypes came out too “flat” for the team’s liking.

The metallic gold fabric sparkles under the lights and features several additional elements. The logo has the same filigree as the home and away jerseys, while shoulders have the alternate logo inspired by the star from the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.

The sleeves have steel gray, while and red, while the numbers and nameplate on the back stand out in a dark font.

The Knights will wear steel gray pants, while the socks include gold, red, white and steel gray.

“When Mr. Foley and the Golden Knights leadership indicated the desire to ‘go gold’ it was on our team to turn this from an idea into reality,” said Dan Near, senior director of adidas hockey. “The signature element of this particular jersey is the newly developed metallic gold body fabric. Under the lights, it will dazzle fans as it shimmers, sparkles and marks a key innovation from adidas that meshes perfectly with the Golden Knights brand.”

The Knights have had the best-selling jersey in the NHL two of the past three seasons, according to Killingsworth.

The third jersey was supposed to debut last season but was delayed. It will debut in 2020-21, though the team is still working with the NHL to determine how often they will be worn.

Killingsworth said it’s possible the third jerseys will be used on a specific day of the week or on theme nights.

“Obviously we want that fans are going to feel really comfortable at our games or for a night out on the Strip,” Killingsworth said. “For us, it’s the lifestyle aspect of it, too. It’s not just a hockey jersey, it’s a fashion statement.”

The first wave of jerseys went on sale at 10:30 a.m. Friday at The Arsenal store at City National Arena and come in a “treasure chest” that include customization, a limited-edition gold coin and metallic gold adidas shoes. Cost is $777.

The jersey goes on sale Saturday at The Arsenal, The Armory and Vegasteamstore.com.

More than half of the league’s 31 teams wore alternate jerseys during the 2019-20 season.

“For us as a brand, it’s really important,” Killingsworth said. “It keeps evolving who we are as a franchise, as an organization. It just makes logical sense to have the Golden Knights have a gold jersey.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.