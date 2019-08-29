Golden Knights unveil new faces on broadcast team

The Golden Knights announced their new TV pregame, intermission and postgame host will be Sportsnet veteran Daren Millard, its new studio analyst will be former NHL goaltender Mike McKenna and its new rinkside reporter will be Las Vegas native Stormy Buonantony.

The Golden Knights unveiled the new faces of their broadcast team Thursday, a day after the Review-Journal reported studio host Nick Gismondi, analyst Brad May and rinkside reporter Alyson Lozoff would not return to the team’s television broadcasts.

The additions will join returning talent Dave Goucher (TV play-by-play), Shane Hnidy (TV color commentator), Gary Lawless (Knights insider), Dan D’Uva (radio play-by-play), Jesus Lopez (Deportes Vegas radio play-by-play) and Herbert Castro (Desportes Vegas radio analyst).

