Golden Knights unveil new jerseys before Winter Classic

The Golden Knights unveiled their Winter Classic jerseys Wednesday, which they will wear New Year’s Day against the Seattle Kraken and two other times.

The jersey features vintage white as the primary color and includes a “V” for Vegas as the crest. It will debut when the Knights face the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 1 at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners.

The colors are inspired by the Wild West and cowboy era of the 1910s, with the vintage white base, a richer gold used in the piping and felt fabric in the logo.

“The look envisions what a hockey team might have looked like in these formative years of the city,” according to a news release from the team.

The piping details in the center crest and numbers are inspired by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point uniforms, owner Bill Foley’s alma mater. The curves at the top of the “V” and the curves in the numbers and letters draw from the filigree in the Knights’ current uniform.

There are seven stars to represent the franchise’s seventh season on the collar of the jersey.

A cursive “Vegas” is on the right leg of the steel grey pants, the first time the city will be included on the pants, as well as the helmet. White, gold and grey barber pole patterned socks and brown gloves complete the vintage uniform look.

The Knights announced they will wear the new uniforms at T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 13 against the Calgary Flames and March 21 against Seattle.

