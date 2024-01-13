49°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Golden Knights update: Injured star to ‘miss a little bit of time’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2024 - 12:43 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2024 - 12:57 pm
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game aga ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will be without star center Jack Eichel for Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against Calgary at T-Mobile Arena.

Eichel’s status going forward is still unclear. The team did not disclose whether it is an upper- or lower-body injury.

“The latest update we got today is he’ll miss a little bit of time,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Saturday morning at the team facility. “But we’re not sure how much time.”

Eichel left Thursday night’s overtime win over Boston in the second period, but returned to score a goal in the third period and record an assist on the game-winner in overtime.

He and Cassidy expressed optimism that serious damage had been avoided, but he was sore when he arrived to the team facility Friday.

“He and the medical team decided to get a few more tests, and that’s where we’re at right now,” Cassidy said.

Byron Froese has been recalled from the American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson and will be in the lineup tonight.

Logan Thompson is expected to start in goal for the Knights (24-13-5).

The Flames (19-18-5) have scored six goals in each of their last two games, both victories.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
2 more executives leave Fontainebleau
2 more executives leave Fontainebleau
2
‘Locals still won’t come to this area’: Some businesses still losing revenue after F1
‘Locals still won’t come to this area’: Some businesses still losing revenue after F1
3
Opening date announced for latest food hall in a Vegas casino
Opening date announced for latest food hall in a Vegas casino
4
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
MGM Resorts buys sliver of land between 2 major Strip properties
5
Raiders’ ridiculed field gets face-lift for Super Bowl
Raiders’ ridiculed field gets face-lift for Super Bowl
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Knights call up goaltender with another netminder hurt
Knights call up goaltender with another netminder hurt
Knights happy with gutsy win: ‘Hopefully, it’s something to build off’
Knights happy with gutsy win: ‘Hopefully, it’s something to build off’
3 takeaways from Knights loss: Hurricanes strike in second period
3 takeaways from Knights loss: Hurricanes strike in second period
Golden Knights return to ice after much-needed holiday break
Golden Knights return to ice after much-needed holiday break
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Goalie bounces back to end skid
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Goalie bounces back to end skid
Knights goalie moves on from ‘toughest month of my career’
Knights goalie moves on from ‘toughest month of my career’