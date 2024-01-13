Golden Knights update: Injured star to ‘miss a little bit of time’

The Golden Knights will be without their star center due to injury when they host the Calgary Flames on Saturday, and he could be out longer.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will be without star center Jack Eichel for Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against Calgary at T-Mobile Arena.

Eichel’s status going forward is still unclear. The team did not disclose whether it is an upper- or lower-body injury.

“The latest update we got today is he’ll miss a little bit of time,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Saturday morning at the team facility. “But we’re not sure how much time.”

Eichel left Thursday night’s overtime win over Boston in the second period, but returned to score a goal in the third period and record an assist on the game-winner in overtime.

He and Cassidy expressed optimism that serious damage had been avoided, but he was sore when he arrived to the team facility Friday.

“He and the medical team decided to get a few more tests, and that’s where we’re at right now,” Cassidy said.

Byron Froese has been recalled from the American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson and will be in the lineup tonight.

Logan Thompson is expected to start in goal for the Knights (24-13-5).

The Flames (19-18-5) have scored six goals in each of their last two games, both victories.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

