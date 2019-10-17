Golden Knights’ Valentin Zykov suspended 20 games by NHL

Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov was suspended 20 games without pay for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program, the league announced Thursday.

Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov was suspended 20 games without pay for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program, the league announced Thursday.

Zykov, 24, has two assists in seven games after winning a job on the third line out of training camp. He was claimed on waivers by the Knights in December and spent the summer in Las Vegas working on his conditioning.

“I’ve been informed that I am being suspended for 20 games under the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program,” Zykov said in statement released through the NHLPA. “While I haven’t been able to discover how I tested positive, I understand that I am responsible for what is in my body and will accept this penalty.

“I want to apologize to my family, my teammates, and the Golden Knights organization and fans. I will work hard during my suspension to ensure that I put myself in the best possible position to contribute to my team when my suspension is over.”

Zykov is the second Knights player to be suspended due to a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance. Defenseman Nate Schmidt was suspended 20 games at the start of last season.

Unlike when the the Knights stood behind Schmidt during his case, the team issued a statement Thursday that shifted responsibility to Zykov.

“We were notified by the NHL and NHLPA that Valentin has violated the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program,” the team said in a statement. “We monitor the nutrition, supplement intake, and overall diet of our athletes on a continual basis throughout our entire season.

“Valentin knowingly used a banned substance without the consent, recommendation or knowledge of our team. We support the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program and respect the decision here.”

Zykov will be referred to the NHL/NHLPA Program for Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health for evaluation and possible treatment under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the league said in announcing the suspension.

The NHL said it would have no further comment.

The Knights host the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

