Golden Knights-Vancouver Canucks series schedule
Check out the start times and TV information for the Golden Knights’ second-round playoff series against the Canucks.
The Golden Knights will face the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the NHL playoffs. The winner will advance to the Western Conference Finals to play either Colorado or Dallas.
The full schedule for the Knights’ series is below. All games can be heard on the radio at KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM).
Game 1 — 7:30 p.m. Sunday (NBCSN)
Game 2 — 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSN)
Game 3 — 6:45 p.m. Thursday (NBCSN)
Game 4 — 5 p.m. Aug. 29 (NBCSN)
*Game 5 — TBD Aug. 31 (TBD)
*Game 6 — TBD Sept. 1 (TBD)
*Game 7 — TBD Sept. 3 (TBD)
*If necessary
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.