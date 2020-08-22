Golden Knights-Vancouver Canucks series schedule

Check out the start times and TV information for the Golden Knights’ second-round playoff series against the Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks center Jay Beagle (83) competes with Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Golden Knights will face the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the NHL playoffs. The winner will advance to the Western Conference Finals to play either Colorado or Dallas.

The full schedule for the Knights’ series is below. All games can be heard on the radio at KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM).

Game 1 — 7:30 p.m. Sunday (NBCSN)

Game 2 — 6:45 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSN)

Game 3 — 6:45 p.m. Thursday (NBCSN)

Game 4 — 5 p.m. Aug. 29 (NBCSN)

*Game 5 — TBD Aug. 31 (TBD)

*Game 6 — TBD Sept. 1 (TBD)

*Game 7 — TBD Sept. 3 (TBD)

*If necessary

