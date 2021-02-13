Golden Knights victorious in Pete DeBoer’s return to San Jose

The Golden Knights renewed their rivalry with the San Jose Sharks after more than a year and rode a 24-save performance from Marc-Andre Fleury to a victory Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) celebrates with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after a win over the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67), right wing Keegan Kolesar (55), center Nicolas Roy (10), right wing Ryan Reaves (75) and left wing William Carrier (28) react on the bench after center Jonathan Marchessault (not shown) scored against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) moves the puck downice against San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) shoots at the net against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer leaves the ice at the end of the first period during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane (9), bottom, fights with Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) as they fall to the ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) battles for the puck against San Jose Sharks left wing Matt Nieto (83) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture (39) reacts to penalty call on left wing Evander Kane during the third period of an NHL hockey game against Vegas Golden Knights in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

San Jose Sharks center Ryan Donato (16) fights for the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nick Holden (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) celebrates with Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after a win over the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) looks up after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Marc-Andre Fleury tried to keep a straight face during his answer but couldn’t do it, revealing his true feelings about Saturday.

Yes, it was great to give Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer a victory in his return to San Jose. But beating the Sharks was even better.

“It’s nice to get that win,” the goaltender said with a smirk.

The Knights renewed their rivalry with the Sharks after more than a year and rode a 24-save performance from Fleury to a 3-1 victory at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Chandler Stephenson finished with a goal and an assist to help the Knights give DeBoer a victory in his first game against the Sharks since he was fired Dec. 11, 2019, after four-plus seasons.

“These games are never easy when you’re coming back into a situation like this,” DeBoer said. “Obviously, glad to win. I thought San Jose played a good game. I thought our guys played a good game. It was a hard-fought game at ice level.”

The Knights and Sharks faced off for the first time since Dec. 22, 2019, and picked up where they left off. There were heated words, hard hits and several wrestling matches throughout the first of their eight meetings this season.

But the Knights’ special teams were the difference, scoring three times on the power play and going 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

“I thought we kept a pretty simple mindset. Move the puck around, try to get shots to the net,” said defenseman Alec Martinez, who had two assists. “You got to get to the hard areas to score goals, and I think that’s what we did.”

Jonathan Marchessault scored with the man advantage in the first period, and Mark Stone added a power-play goal in the second.

Stephenson’s run of good fortune continued in the third period when Alex Tuch’s pass went off his skate for a 3-1 lead at 6:45. Stephenson has scored five goals, including one that went off his back and another when he was trying to make a pass.

“I just tried to get open for (Tuch) and, yeah, off my skate and in,” Stephenson said. “I’ll take it.”

Fleury made his third straight start with Robin Lehner (upper body) not on the trip and improved to 6-1. He has allowed one goal or fewer in four of his seven appearances and owns a sparkling 1.58 goals-against average and .934 save percentage.

Fleury had 11 saves in the first period before the Knights clamped down defensively in the final 40 minutes. The lone breakdown came late in the second period when Tomas Hertl converted a two-on-one for the Sharks, who were playing their home opener.

“When you can play two, three games in a row, I feel like you maybe feel the game a little better,” Fleury said. “You’re more relaxed back there. It doesn’t feel so far away since your last game, so I think you can be more comfortable maybe right from the start.”

The Knights were able to back Fleury unlike Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Anaheim when they generated a season-low 21 shots on goal.

Marchessault continued his hot streak, as he batted the puck out of the air after his initial shot was deflected to put the Knights ahead at 13:13 of the first period.

Stone backhanded in a rebound midway through the second period for his third game-winning goal of the season, which trails only Toronto’s Auston Matthews (five) among NHL leaders.

“I think we weren’t really too happy with our last performance,” Martinez said. “Every time (Fleury is) in net, and obviously when (Lehner is) in net, we want to put forth our best effort and try to give them some run support because they certainly always have our back.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.