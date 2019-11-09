Golden Knights’ VP of entertainment Jonny Greco steps down

Jonny Greco, the mastermind behind the Golden Knights’ popular pregame show, is leaving the organization.

Lighted bracelets twinkle on the wrists of Vegas Golden Knights fans before the start of the first period of their NHL season-opening hockey game versus the San Jose Sharks at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The pregame for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, May 18, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) is introduced to the fans before the start of the first period of their NHL season-opening hockey game versus the San Jose Sharks at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jonny Greco stepped down as vice president of entertainment and production to take a job with Madison Square Garden, the team confirmed Friday.

“We are excited for Jonny as he pursues this tremendous opportunity in his home state of New York,” team president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “We will miss his positivity, passion, innovation and the contagious enthusiasm he has for creating memorable experiences. Jonny was instrumental in helping build the world class in-game entertainment that our organization has become synonymous with.”

Greco, who was unavailable for comment, joined the Knights in April 2017 after five years with World Wrestling Entertainment as senior director, live event producer.

Prior to that, the native of Oneonta, New York, was the director of video production for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers from 2004 to 2011 and manager of video production for the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2002 to 2004, claiming multiple industry awards along the way.

Greco’s production team earned acclaim during the Knights’ run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018.

The extravagant pregame shows featured the Knights mascot vanquishing their series opponent, which notably included slicing an animated jet in half during the Western Conference Final against Winnipeg.

“He has been an outstanding leader and we have full confidence in our production team that the Vegas Golden Knights fan experience will continue to thrive, innovate and set the standard across all of sports after his departure,” Bubolz said. “Jonny will always be Vegas Born. We wish him and his family all the best on this new adventure.”

It’s a bet

Defenseman Nate Schmidt, who attended Minnesota, is pumped for Saturday’s football game between the undefeated Golden Gophers and No. 5 Penn State.

But he’s even more invested in the Big Ten hockey series between his alma mater and Michigan, where fellow defenseman Jon Merrill played for three seasons.

“Jonny Merrill and I have a nice little side wager,” Schmidt said. “No money, no monetary.”

When asked if he’ll have to wear a Michigan hat if he loses, Schmidt replied: “Maybe a little bit better. Might be some shaving of letters into the chest.”

Knights fight cancer

The Knights will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 21, when they play San Jose.

The team will wear lavender Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that will be auctioned to benefit organizations that help with early detection and/or screening for those who can’t afford it.

Defenseman Shea Theodore, who was treated for testicular cancer this summer, will serve as the team’s spokesperson for the league-wide initiative.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will present a $75,000 check to pediatric cancer organizations alongside children from the Candlelighters organization.

