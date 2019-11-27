53°F
Golden Knights waive Valentin Zykov

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2019 - 9:30 am
 
Updated November 27, 2019 - 9:59 am

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Golden Knights placed forward Valentin Zykov on waivers Wednesday.

Zykov is currently serving a 20-game suspension for violating the terms of the NHL/NHL Players Association Performance Enhancing Substances Program. He was eligible to play again Friday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Zykov was not on the Knights current two-game trip to Dallas and Nashville.

