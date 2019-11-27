Golden Knights waive Valentin Zykov

The Golden Knights waived forward Valentin Zykov on Wednesday. Zykov was serving a 20-game suspension but was eligible to play again Friday.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Valentin Zykov (7) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Golden Knights placed forward Valentin Zykov on waivers Wednesday.

Zykov is currently serving a 20-game suspension for violating the terms of the NHL/NHL Players Association Performance Enhancing Substances Program. He was eligible to play again Friday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Zykov was not on the Knights current two-game trip to Dallas and Nashville.

