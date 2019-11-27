Golden Knights waive Valentin Zykov
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Golden Knights placed forward Valentin Zykov on waivers Wednesday.
Zykov is currently serving a 20-game suspension for violating the terms of the NHL/NHL Players Association Performance Enhancing Substances Program. He was eligible to play again Friday against the Arizona Coyotes.
Zykov was not on the Knights current two-game trip to Dallas and Nashville.
