Golden Knights’ watch party set for Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas Ballpark will host a watch party for the Golden Knights' road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 4 p.m. Oct. 19. Tickets cost $5.

Las Vegas Ballpark will host a watch party for the Golden Knights’ road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 19.

Gates open at 3 p.m., and the game starts at 4.

Tickets cost $5 and are available at ticketmaster.com or at the Las Vegas Ballpark box office on game day. Children 2 and under will be admitted free. All proceeds will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

