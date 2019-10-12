62°F
Golden Knights’ watch party set for Las Vegas Ballpark

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2019 - 6:10 pm
 
Updated October 11, 2019 - 6:37 pm

Las Vegas Ballpark will host a watch party for the Golden Knights’ road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 19.

Gates open at 3 p.m., and the game starts at 4.

Tickets cost $5 and are available at ticketmaster.com or at the Las Vegas Ballpark box office on game day. Children 2 and under will be admitted free. All proceeds will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

