Golden Knights welcome back fans with OT win over Wild
The Knights trailed 4-2 entering the third period, but willed their way back into the game.
Max Pacioretty scored in overtime and the Golden Knights rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to win 5-4 in their first game with fans at T-Mobile Arena since March 3, 2020 on Monday.
The Knights trailed 4-2 entering the third period but received goals from defenseman Nic Hague and left wing Alex Tuch to tie in. Captain Mark Stone picked up his fifth assist on Pacioretty’s game-winner.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.