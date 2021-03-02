Golden Knights welcome back fans with OT win over Wild

The Knights trailed 4-2 entering the third period, but willed their way back into the game.

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by Max Pacioretty during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans arrive for the first Golden Knights game with fans allowed to return since the start of the pandemic at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights take to the ice before taking on the Minnesota Wild in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer as players warm up before taking on the Minnesota Wild in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) warms up before taking on the Minnesota Wild in an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates with the puck past Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) looks at an attempted shot by the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A shot by the Vegas Golden Knights hits a goal post beside Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) as defenseman Ian Cole (28) guards Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates up the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates around Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, not pictured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Glass, fourth from left, celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center Cody Glass, not pictured, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores a goal past Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by Max Pacioretty during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Max Pacioretty scored in overtime and the Golden Knights rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to win 5-4 in their first game with fans at T-Mobile Arena since March 3, 2020 on Monday.

The Knights trailed 4-2 entering the third period but received goals from defenseman Nic Hague and left wing Alex Tuch to tie in. Captain Mark Stone picked up his fifth assist on Pacioretty’s game-winner.

