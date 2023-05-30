86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

Golden Knights Western Conference Champions gear available at The Arsenal

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2023 - 9:20 am
 
Updated May 30, 2023 - 9:47 am
Vegas Golden Knights players Reilly Smith, left, Mark Stone, back center, and Alex Pietrangelo ...
Vegas Golden Knights players Reilly Smith, left, Mark Stone, back center, and Alex Pietrangelo pose with deputy commissioner of the NHL Bill Daly, front, after winning Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

The Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Final — and they would love for fans to dress for the part.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at The Arsenal at City National Arena, Golden Knights Western Conference Champions gear will be available.

Expect jerseys, T-shirts, caps and other paraphernalia not only celebrating the Western Conference championship but also the Final appearance against the Florida Panthers, which begins Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 6-0 on Monday to clinch their second Cup final appearance in six years.

MOST READ
1
Memorial Day traffic clogs I-15 south of Las Vegas
Memorial Day traffic clogs I-15 south of Las Vegas
2
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
3
$354K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$354K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
‘Unprecedented snowpack’: Nevada flooding leads to state of emergency
‘Unprecedented snowpack’: Nevada flooding leads to state of emergency
5
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 5
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 5
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 2 in Las Vegas
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 2 in Las Vegas
Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip
Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 3
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 3
Golden Knights favored to win Stanley Cup after Game 1 win
Golden Knights favored to win Stanley Cup after Game 1 win
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 6
How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 6