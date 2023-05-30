Golden Knights Western Conference Champions gear available at The Arsenal

The Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Final — and they would love for fans to dress for the part.

Vegas Golden Knights players Reilly Smith, left, Mark Stone, back center, and Alex Pietrangelo pose with deputy commissioner of the NHL Bill Daly, front, after winning Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Dallas Stars, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

The Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Final — and they would love for fans to dress for the part.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday at The Arsenal at City National Arena, Golden Knights Western Conference Champions gear will be available.

Expect jerseys, T-shirts, caps and other paraphernalia not only celebrating the Western Conference championship but also the Final appearance against the Florida Panthers, which begins Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 6-0 on Monday to clinch their second Cup final appearance in six years.