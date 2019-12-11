46°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights whip Blackhawks in Marc-Andre Fleury’s return

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2019 - 9:39 pm
 
Updated December 10, 2019 - 9:43 pm

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 28 saves in his first start since he rejoined the team following his personal leave, and the Golden Knights beat Chicago 5-1 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Fleury left the team Nov. 26 and his father, Andre, died a day later in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. He had not played since Nov. 23 against Edmonton.

Reilly Smith finished with a goal and an assist as part of the Knights’ three-goal second period. Deryk Engelland had his first goal, and William Karlsson scored short-handed for his first goal since Nov. 17.

Max Pacioretty and Ryan Reaves also scored in the third period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

