Golden Knights whip Blackhawks in Marc-Andre Fleury’s return
Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 28 saves in his first start since he rejoined the team following his personal leave, and the Golden Knights beat Chicago 5-1 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Fleury left the team Nov. 26 and his father, Andre, died a day later in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. He had not played since Nov. 23 against Edmonton.
Reilly Smith finished with a goal and an assist as part of the Knights’ three-goal second period. Deryk Engelland had his first goal, and William Karlsson scored short-handed for his first goal since Nov. 17.
Max Pacioretty and Ryan Reaves also scored in the third period.
