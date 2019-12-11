Golden Knights whip Blackhawks in Marc-Andre Fleury’s return

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 28 saves in his first start since he rejoined the team following his personal leave, and the Golden Knights beat Chicago 5-1 on Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends a shot from the Chicago Blackhawks in the second period during their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during warmups before their NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during warmups before their NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during warmups before their NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov (7) looks for the puck in the first period during their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny (26) battles for the puck against Chicago Blackhawks players in the first period during their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brandon Saad (20) battles for the puck in the first period during their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) defends a shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) in the first period during their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov (7) controls the puck in the first period during their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) is slammed against the glass by Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) in the first period during their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov (7) looks for the puck in the first period during their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) battles for the puck in the first period during their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) battles for the puck in the first period during their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save as defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) looks on in the second period during their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and defenseman Shea Theodore (27) defend against Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) in the second period during their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans celebrate a score by the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period during their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) waits for play to resume in the second period during their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) waits for play to resume in the second period during their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Vegas Golden Knights celebrates a score by center William Karlsson (71) in the second period during their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 28 saves in his first start since he rejoined the team following his personal leave, and the Golden Knights beat Chicago 5-1 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Fleury left the team Nov. 26 and his father, Andre, died a day later in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. He had not played since Nov. 23 against Edmonton.

Reilly Smith finished with a goal and an assist as part of the Knights’ three-goal second period. Deryk Engelland had his first goal, and William Karlsson scored short-handed for his first goal since Nov. 17.

Max Pacioretty and Ryan Reaves also scored in the third period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

