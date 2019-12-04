Golden Knights’ William Carrier, Alex Tuch offer speed on forecheck

Speedy wingers William Carrier and Alex Tuch expect to make a formidable duo on the Golden Knights’ new-look third line that includes center Cody Glass.

New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) blocks a shot with Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) in front of the crease during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEWARK, N.J. — William Carrier and Alex Tuch are two of the Golden Knights’ best forecheckers.

Together, they expect to make a formidable duo on the new-look third line.

“I thought it was very effective (against the Rangers on Monday),” Tuch said. “If I’m in there, I know if I’m able to pop the puck loose at all, he’ll be coming in, and vice versa. I think that chemistry there is building and will be a lot of fun.”

Carrier, Tuch and center Cody Glass played their second game together Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils, with Tuch getting three assists in a 4-3 victory.

With center Cody Eakin listed as week to week because of an upper-body injury, they could remain a line for the foreseeable future.

Tuch was a 20-goal scorer last season, and Glass is one of the team’s best playmakers as a rookie.

Carrier spent most of his time with the Knights smashing bodies on the fourth line and led the NHL in hits per game (5.1) last season. But his speed alongside Tuch, also one of the Knights’ fastest skaters, creates a new dimension.

And Carrier increased his offensive production to earn the promotion with seven points (three goals, four assists), two shy of his career high, through the first 29 games.

“Not much hitting. It’s different. It’s just some playmaking,” Carrier said of his new role. “I think it’s just more ice time, a couple more shifts every game. I’ll take that.”

Headed north

The Knights will host two watch parties and multiple youth hockey clinics Dec. 12 and 13 in Northern Nevada.

The trip begins with clinics at Greenbrae Elementary School and Dilworth Middle School in Reno, followed by a watch party at the Little Waldorf Saloon for the Dec. 12 game at St. Louis.

The following day, clinics take place at Bordewich-Bray Elementary School and Carson Middle School in Carson City. The watch party for the game at Dallas will be inside the Nevada Room of the Governor’s Mansion, and fans are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items as part of a food drive.

Reppin’ Russia

Knights prospects Pavel Dorofeyev and Ivan Morozov were named to Team Russia’s World Junior Championship camp roster Tuesday.

Dorofeyev was a third-round pick in June by the Knights, and Morozov was selected in the second round in 2018. The tournament runs Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203.