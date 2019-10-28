Golden Knights’ William Carrier says fourth line wants to produce more

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier says the fourth line wants to contribute more offense this season and so far, they’re doing so.

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) gives away his stick to a lucky fan after scoring his first team goal over the Anaheim Ducks at the end of their NHL Hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier already has surpassed his assist total from last season. That said, he didn’t have far to go.

Carrier picked up his second assist Sunday in a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. He slid the puck to a wide open Ryan Reaves 7:40 into the first period despite drawing a penalty on the play.

He’s now one assist away from tying his career high. And with four points in 13 games, he’s on pace to shatter his previous best of nine in a season.

“That’s these guys,” Carrier said, gesturing to linemates Reaves and Tomas Nosek. “They’ve been scoring this year. We’ve been having good scoring chances. We’re trying to create a little more offense this year. That’s it.”

Carrier, Reaves and Nosek certainly have done that while maintaining their identity as a physical line. Reaves leads the NHL with 60 hits and Carrier is tied for fifth with 44. The two still have managed to be on the ice for five goals this season in 95:30 together.

They were on the ice for 10 goals last season in 433:27.

“We just got back to playing simple (Sunday) and we just got to show up every night now,” Carrier said. “I feel like every second night we haven’t attacked the game (as well).”

Roy impresses, then gets sent down

Nicolas Roy’s Knights’ debut Sunday was picture perfect.

The 22-year-old scored his first goal in his Knights debut Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks and his teammates posed for a celebratory shot in the locker room afterwards.

Nicolas Roy: goal Squad: goalsssss pic.twitter.com/X8hnJjJ4yH — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 28, 2019

Carrier said it’s the first time he remembers the team doing that. Rookie Cody Glass said the team didn’t take one after his first goal in the season opener against the San Jose Sharks.

Roy was sent down to the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves on Monday but Carrier and Reaves were both impressed by the rookie.

“(He was) solid all over the ice,” Reaves said. “Some crazy speed on his goal. Really solid defensively and nice offensive touch.”

Break time

The Knights have played 13 games, tied for the most in the NHL. They don’t play again until Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens, giving them three consecutive days without a game for the second time.

“It’s good to have a break,” coach Gerard Gallant said.

