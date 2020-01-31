Golden Knights’ William Karlsson, Cody Glass still sidelined

Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer said injured forwards William Karlsson and Cody Glass are “progressing,” but neither practiced Thursday as the team reconvened after its bye.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) centers the puck in front of Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz (39) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) fires a shot a goal versus the Anaheim Ducks during the third period of their NHL Hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Golden Knights will begin their sprint to the end of the regular season short-handed.

Center William Karlsson and center/right wing Cody Glass are still not ready to play coming out of the team’s bye week, but coach Peter DeBoer said both are “progressing.”

DeBoer said Karlsson, who has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury, and Glass, who has been out since Jan. 4 with a lower-body injury, are more “day to day, game to game than week to week.”

“Looks like they’re closer,” DeBoer said. “That’s a good thing.”

The two were not with the rest of the team practicing Thursday at PNC Arena, but DeBoer said both will join the Knights’ four-game trip “at some point.”

Karlsson is the team’s fourth-leading scorer with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists). Glass has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his rookie season.

Spott suits up

Thursday was the first practice for new Knights assistant coach Steve Spott.

Spott, who has been with DeBoer at multiple stops, gave a lot of instruction on special teams and spent time with the defensemen by a whiteboard as practice wound down.

“He knows what I want, how to teach what I want seamlessly without me waiting to instruct him,” DeBoer said. “It’s another voice to get to the players. In the situation we’re in, coming in the middle of the season like this, it’s great to have another voice like that that’s out there working with guys.”

Roy, Dansk called up

The Knights recalled center Nicolas Roy and goaltender Oscar Dansk from the American Hockey League after Thursday’s practice.

Roy has five points (two goals, three assists) in 14 games as a rookie. He played in the team’s final three games before the bye.

Dansk has appeared in one game this season: The Knights’ 6-2 road loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 21. His addition gives the team a second goaltender for Friday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Starter Marc-Andre Fleury will serve his one-game suspension for missing the All-Star Game.

Brind’Amour on Bryant

Thursday was the Hurricanes’ first practice after their bye, too. Afterward, coach Rod Brind’Amour shared his thoughts on former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash.

“We got to take every day, make every day count,” Brind’Amour said. “You just don’t know. None of us do. That puts that home. It’s obviously a tragedy. I think a lot of people have talked about they’re now looking at their lives differently maybe because it can happen to him or his family. It can happen to any of us. Make sure you tell people around you that you love them. That seems to be the common theme on that.”

